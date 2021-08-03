Videos show apparent Save Austin Now canvassers giving misinformation to voters about police funding petition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin’s City Clerk certified a petition to put the #MakeAustinSafe initiative, aimed at increasing police staffing, training and funding on the November ballot. Voters will now decide whether or not to pass an ordinance that would require city leaders to meet demands laid out in the petition.

The City Clerk’s office estimates from a sampling of signatures tested that more than 25,000 signatures on the petition were valid and unduplicated, surpassing the requirement of 20,000 signatures for a petition to create a ballot item.

One day earlier, a coalition of 25 groups that oppose Save Austin Now’s initiative released video of apparent canvassers asking voters to sign the petition based on statements that are not written in the petition’s language.

Four videos released appear to show canvassers saying the petition, if turned into a ballot item that’s passed by voters, would force de-escalation, anti-discrimination and mental health training for officers.

However, the petition, which does mention a requirement of 40 extra hours of yearly training for officers, does not specify requiring those types of training.

Other claims in the videos say officers would be trained in foreign languages and that a police oversight coordinator would be appointed — neither of which is written in the petition.

In one clip, an activist with the Austin Democratic Socialists of America recorded an alleged canvasser trying to find where in the petition de-escalation training is mentioned, after he told her that was part of the petition he was working to get people to sign.

“I can’t find it,” he said after looking for it in the petition for a couple of minutes.”

In a statement, Save Austin Now co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek said, “Save Austin Now PAC has always operated with integrity and we are immensely proud of our 1,600+ volunteers and canvassers who collected nearly 28,000 signed petitions in 55 days in the heat of the summer. Every petition collector was provided clipboards that included the entire petition, with clear instructions about how to collect signatures and inform potential signers, including to offer them the full petition so the voter could understand the intent of the initiative. Save Austin Now PAC has always been fully committed to the integrity of the citizen initiative process as a way for the people to have their say in how Austin is governed. Selectively edited videos released by radical activists only demonstrate their desperation about voters weighing in on the absolutely catastrophic effects of Defund the Police on Austin residents.”