AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin residents are growing concerned for what they fear is real estate developers buying properties around the city and leaving them unoccupied for so long, it arguably attracts more problems for the neighborhood. These properties, they say, are becoming more than just eyesores.

One viewer reached out to KXAN about a vacant property on Powell Circle near central Austin. He said stray cats have taken over the home, along with various homeless people.