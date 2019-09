AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are working to fix a water line break in northwest Austin that spewed water high into the air Friday.

The break happened off southbound Texas 360 Loop near Spicewood Springs Road. Austin Water said it does not have details on how long crews will be out working to fix the break or what caused it. It said no one’s water service should be affected.

Video and photos appeared to show heavy construction equipment in the area.