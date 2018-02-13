keep kxan

VIDEO: UT’s Andrew Jones dances in hospital bathroom

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Andrew Jones, the UT basketball player being treated for leukemia, posted a video Tuesday showing him dancing in his hospital bathroom while he brushed his teeth.

“This is how I wake up in the mornings. #LookAlive,” Jones tweeted.

The video was posted about a week after Jones uploaded an Instagram video of him dribbling and shooting hoops while wearing gloves and a face mask. “The entire basketball [family], cancer survivors, the world is rooting for you,” one person wrote in a comment.

The university set up a donation page for the sophomore last month. While UT will cover medical expenses, the fundraiser is geared toward helping the family with other costs and needs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be9aKSSjxyz/?taken-by=drewdotcash_1

