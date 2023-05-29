AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Harmony School of Excellence in southeast Austin were unaware of the soggy exit that teachers and staff had planned for the last day of school.

The senior class was asked to come outside for a big surprise, and staff members at the school, who were perched on the roof, launched water balloons at the unsuspecting students for a hilarious send-off.



A staff member shared a video of the water balloon ambush and said it was in retaliation for the senior prank.

“Sure, your school could be cool. But never as cool as the admin team and teachers avenging senior prank with a surprise water balloon attack,” the staffer said.