AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Zilker Holiday Tree is a special tradition for the Austin community. The installation was electrified Sunday night in Zilker Park in front of a crowd that was ready for the holiday season.

Members of the community who attended were treated to Christmas tunes performed by the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble.

President of the group Kalyn Cordova said music plays an important role in bringing people together.

“It’s one thing to play music by yourself, but I think the thing that makes music the experience that it is, is to play with other people and to be a part of a community, and so this is just a small way that the ensemble can contribute to the larger Austin community,” he said.

Cordova said with the loneliness perpetuated by the pandemic, now is the time to reach out and stand in solidarity.

“I’m with the people that I care about at a time in the season where it’s so sentimental that you really start to get into the feeling,” he said.

The Zilker Holiday Tree stands 155 feet tall. It is adorned with 39 strings of LED bulbs, each containing 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs.

This is the 56th year the tree has been lit up.

KXAN Photojournalist Christian Marcelli contributed to this story.