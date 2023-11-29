AUSTIN (KXAN) — Demolition of the longstanding Frank Erwin Center on The University of Texas at Austin campus is in full swing after more than four decades of memories.

Demolition began in September, but KXAN crews stopped by the site Tuesday to check out its progress.

The university said the demolition could last through mid-February to make way for the new University of Texas at Austin Medical Center, but that timeline could change.

The new medical center was announced in August, with UT saying at the time it would invest $2.5 billion into its construction.

Officials previously said they hope to get the medical center done by 2029 or 2030.

The Frank Erwin Center originally opened in 1977 and used to be the home of Texas Longhorns basketball before closing in 2022 and being replaced by the Moody Center.