AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s newest and tiniest bundles of joy got to ring in some festive cheer this week with a visit from the big man in the red suit himself.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited St. David’s Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Wednesday to help celebrate the holidays with newborns and their families alike. A member of the hospital’s NICU team knitted the tiny Santa caps and blankets the infants were sporting, St. David’s Medical Center officials said in a release.

Kay Needles has worked at St. David’s Medical Center since 2006 and has served as a NICU nurse educator for the past decade, officials added. She said knitting has been her favorite hobby for decades and “is her way of giving back to the babies and families of St. David’s Medical Center.”