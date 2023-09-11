AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire in downtown Austin on Monday evening.

AFD said firefighters are working to extinguish the fire and remove smoke in a 30-story high-rise building at 303 Colorado Street.

The restaurant has been evacuated, AFD said.

According to photos and videos shared with KXAN, a large plume of smoke could be seen pushing through the street.

Multiple firefighters responded to the area, according to photos shared with KXAN.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.