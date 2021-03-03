Video of Jan. 4 police shooting at north Austin hotel to be released Friday

A SWAT team responded to the SpringHill Suites in north Austin and took a person into custody after an officer-involved shooting Monday (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Wednesday it began the process of releasing video involving two officers involved in a shooting Jan. 4 at a north Austin hotel.

APD officers Javier Rodriguez and Kamowa Reynolds are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues into an incident where they used force to apprehend Dylan Polinski at the Springhill Suites off Interstate 35. Officers responded to the hotel on an outstanding warrant for Polinski, and a SWAT team was called in while Polinski refused to come out of a hotel room.

Once officers were able to get him out of the room, Reynolds deployed a stun gun and Rodriguez shot Polinski in the leg. Polinski was treated for his injuries and then arrested.

APD said all those involved in the video have seen it including Polinski, other people in the video, their next of kin, family members, attorneys, the officers involved and city officials. The department is working with the Office of Police Oversight and Travis County District Attorney’s office to release the video to the general public. APD says the video will be on its website and social media platforms March 5.

The video, APD said, contains “relevant audio and video footage from the ongoing investigation,” and it’s meant to “provide our community with additional context about the event.”

The department also said the video has been edited and redacted in accordance with state law but includes “comprehensive footage of the officers’ actions.”