AUSTIN (KXAN) – Teachers looking to encourage their students ahead of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR tests need look no further than an Austin music teacher.

Lauren Diamond teaches music at the Harmony School of Science in Austin.

She wrote and performed “Imma Staar” to get her kids motivated for the STAAR tests.

According to the Texas Education Agency calendar STAAR testing calendar released in March 2022, STARR tests will occur April 18-28 for:

Grades 3–8 Reading Language Arts

English I

English II

STARR tests will occur Apr 25–May 5 for:

Grade 5 Science

Grade 8 Science

Grade 8 Social Studies

Biology

U.S. History

STARR tests will occur May 2–May 12 for:

Grades 3–8 Algebra I

Mathematics

STARR tests will occur June 20–June 30 for:

Algebra I

English I

English II

Biology

U.S. History

Judging by the call and response, seems the students enjoyed the song ahead of taking exams this week.