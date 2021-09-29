VIDEO: Lightning strikes, transformer explodes in Central Texas storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Patrick Heaslet was driving Tuesday night in northwest Austin when his dash cam caught a stunning sight: a lightning strike, followed by a transformer sparking.

He was near Farm to Market Road 620 and Ranch to Market Road 2222.

More than 7,500 Oncor Energy customers in Williamson and Travis Counties lost power at some point as a storm moved through overnight. Both Kelly Lane Middle School and Hendrickson High School were without power at the start of the school day.

Parents were notified but Pflugerville ISD said at least at the start of the day, students didn’t experience too much disruption: “Either their class has windows, has emergency lighting sufficient for instruction, or they have been moved to a location with windows.”

As of 1:42 p.m., Oncor reports about 1,000 people in Pflugerville were still without power and it expected to restore it by 3:30 p.m.

The storm brought heavy rain and lightning overnight in Central Texas, the first part of an extended wet weather pattern that could dampen plans for Austin City Limits weekend one. Between one and five inches of rain fell in some parts of Central Texas, according to KXAN meteorologists.