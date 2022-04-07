If you’d like to send us photos or videos from Cyber Rodeo, email us at reportit@kxan.com.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people got a first look at the brand new Tesla gigafactory near Austin Thursday night. The factory opened its doors with enough room for 15,000 people — all for CEO Elon Musk’s Cyber Rodeo-themed opening party.
Different Tesla models and factory equipment were out in the open for people to experience, and the vibe was certainly set with lights and music. The event embraced Texas, serving up barbecue from Stiles Switch BBQ and having a giant cowboy hat and boots art display.
Here’s a compilation of photos and videos from the event.
Musk is expected to give remarks at 9 p.m. Thursday at the party. Learn more on how you can watch it.