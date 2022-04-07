If you’d like to send us photos or videos from Cyber Rodeo, email us at reportit@kxan.com.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people got a first look at the brand new Tesla gigafactory near Austin Thursday night. The factory opened its doors with enough room for 15,000 people — all for CEO Elon Musk’s Cyber Rodeo-themed opening party.

Different Tesla models and factory equipment were out in the open for people to experience, and the vibe was certainly set with lights and music. The event embraced Texas, serving up barbecue from Stiles Switch BBQ and having a giant cowboy hat and boots art display.

Here’s a compilation of photos and videos from the event.

Attendees of Cyber Rodeo got to put their name on a Tesla (Courtesy: @kelly_dlux via Twitter)

A display inside the Cyber Rodeo event, Giga Texas’ opening party (Courtesy: @kelly_dlux via Twitter)

Actor Harrison Ford was spotted at the Cyber Rodeo opening party for Travis County’s gigafactory. (Viewer Photo)

Inside the Cyber Rodeo party at Giga Texas in Travis County (Courtesy: @IanPavelko via Twitter)

Inside the Cyber Rodeo party at Giga Texas in Travis County (Courtesy: @IanPavelko via Twitter)

The Tesla Model Y on display at the Giga Texas factory in Austin, Texas (Viewer Photo)

Inside Giga Texas during Cyber Rodeo opening party (Viewer Photo)

Inside Giga Texas during Cyber Rodeo opening party (Viewer Photo)

Inside Giga Texas during Cyber Rodeo opening party (Viewer Photo)

Inside Giga Texas during Cyber Rodeo opening party (Viewer Photo)

Displays at the Cyber Rodeo party for Giga Texas’ opening (Courtesy: Charles Scott)

Displays at the Cyber Rodeo party for Giga Texas’ opening (Courtesy: Charles Scott)

Displays at the Cyber Rodeo party for Giga Texas’ opening (Courtesy: Charles Scott)

Displays at the Cyber Rodeo party for Giga Texas’ opening (Courtesy: Charles Scott)

Long lines to get into Cyber Rodeo, the Tesla gigafactory opening party around 2:30 p.m. on April 7, 2022 (Viewer Photo)

Musk is expected to give remarks at 9 p.m. Thursday at the party. Learn more on how you can watch it.