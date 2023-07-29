AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, a KXAN viewer said she saw baby foxes, also known as kits, playing on a trampoline in her garden in the north Austin area.

According to the Texas Wildlife Association, foxes live around the world in many different types of habitats. There are foxes living in the Arctic, the desert and even in trees. Some foxes have also adapted to live in urban environments like neighborhoods.

“There are three types of foxes that live in Texas: the swift or kit fox which lives in the northwestern part of the state, the red fox which lives in the eastern and central parts of the state, and the most common, the gray fox which is found statewide,” TWA said.

According to TWA, even though it could be neat to see foxes in our neighborhoods, they are much better living in the wild.

“Next time you are outside in a park, remember to look up, because if you are lucky, you might see a fox up in the trees,” TWA said.