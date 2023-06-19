AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance video from Royal Blue Grocery on Third Street in downtown Austin shows an alleged thief shoving a store employee Saturday.

“I was just really scared,” said Shyla Guthrie, the worker who was attacked.

She said the same man had stolen from the store earlier in the day, and she called police when he came back and loitered outside. When he came back into the store, she told him to leave and said he tried to walk out with a handful of T-shirts.

“Wanted to recover those things because they’re pricy,” she said. “I’m honestly just so sick of constant theft.”

When she did so, she said the man put his hands on her and ultimately threw her to the ground.

“I’ve had things that have been close to this, but nothing where I’ve gotten physically grabbed,” Guthrie said.

Craig Staley, the owner of the local grocery chain, said this incident – and others like it – stem from thefts or attempted thefts. He said issues with people getting violent with employees are on the rise.

Last year, KXAN showed surveillance video of someone punching an employee in the face at the chain’s Congress Avenue location. Staley said the employee involved quit after that.

“He was a great employee, he had been with us a number of years,” Staley said at the time.

Staley told KXAN Monday three of his employees have been assaulted in a similar way since the end of March.

“It’s my job to keep them safe, and I can’t do it right now,” he said.

Guthrie said police showed up after she called to report the assault. Staley said they have filed a police report.

KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information on this incident. The public information office was not in Monday in observance of Juneteenth. We expect to hear back Tuesday and will update this story then.