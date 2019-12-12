VIDEO: Delivery driver dances after finding holiday treats outside southeast Austin door

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A delivery driver dropping off a package at a southeast Austin home discovered a holiday surprise — and showed appreciation with a little victory dance.

Jessica Martinez shared the Ring doorbell camera video that captured the driver stumbling upon the snacks on the porch. The driver, who appeared to be from Amazon, put on some music and started dancing for the camera.

Martinez said she was at work when Ring sent her a notification that someone was at her door.

“I couldn’t watch it live but saw it a few minutes later,” Martinez wrote to KXAN. “I was laughing so hard, it made my day.”

Martinez said she and Edward Murray put out nut packs, Little Debbie snacks, beef sticks, chips, peanut butter crackers and bottled water. They also put out snacks last year during the holidays.

“We get a lot of packages,” Martinez said, “So it’s only fair we give them a little treat.”