VIDEO: Car set on fire near site of protests at APD headquarters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car has been set on fire underneath Interstate 35 in downtown Austin near Austin Police Department headquarters on Saturday night.

Protesters have been rallying near APD headquarters throughout the day, shutting down I-35 twice as part of demonstrations.

The video above, captured by KXAN’s Alex Caprariello, shows several people running away from the car that is fully ablaze near Seventh Street and the I-35 frontage road before some sort of explosion occurs near the vehicle.

APD reports the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. Police have been using non-lethal weapons in an attempt to keep crowds from getting violent.

Thousands of protesters marched from APD headquarters to the Texas State Capitol after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin while they were in police custody.