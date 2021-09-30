VIDEO: Car burns on I-35, leads to lane closures, delays during Thursday commute

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car fire closed two lanes on Interstate 35 in north Austin during the Thursday morning commute.

Austin firefighters responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. on the southbound side in the 10300 block of N. I-35, and video KXAN received from a viewer showed flames shooting out of the rear of a car on the right shoulder. There were also visible burns to the driver door and passenger door.

KXAN has reached out to understand if anyone was hurt and will update this story when we receive an answer.

The fire closed two lanes of the freeway and caused slowdowns during the commute, but all lanes are now open.

