AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bald eagle graced onlookers with its presence on Lake Austin in the Tarrytown neighborhood Friday morning.

KXAN viewer Alexandra Saenz was able to capture video and photos of the majestic bird taking flight over the water.

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife website, bald eagles nest in the state from October to July. These nests are typically very large, measuring about six feet in width and weighing hundreds of pounds.

Bald eagle spotted on Lake Austin the morning of Dec. 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Alexandra Saenz) Bald eagle spotted on Lake Austin the morning of Dec. 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Alexandra Saenz)

Peak-egg-laying happens in December, TPWD said, with hatching occurring most often in January. One to three eggs are typically laid at one time.

TPWD said bald eagles are believed to mate for life, but if one of them dies, the surviving bird will accept another companion.

They can live up to 20 years or more in the wild.

