AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on North Lamar Boulevard and Koening Lane in the late afternoon hours Friday.

A video taken by a witness in the area showed smoke and flames coming out of the building, which was vacant.

Photo of structure fire on North Lamar

At 5:19 p.m., AFD said crews were working a vacant apartment fire in the 6300 block of North Lamar Boulevard, which caused the street to be shut down.

At 5:49 p.m., AFD said the fire was declared to be under control, and the roadway was reopened. AFD said crews remained at the scene to perform overhaul operations.

Officials did not provide any information on what caused the fire.