AUSTIN (KXAN) — On-board video showed a crash between an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance crashing with another vehicle at an intersection in north Austin Wednesday, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 confirmed in a statement to KXAN.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., a vehicle with three people inside collided with a Travis County ESD No. 2 EMS ambulance at the intersection of Burnet Road and Shoreline Drive in north Austin, the statement said.

One person was taken to St. David’s Hospital Round Rock for further assessment, and no other injuries were reported for the three ESD No. 2 medics, the statement said.

Officials said a reserve ambulance is now in service to replace the ambulance involved in the crash.

“We are thankful the accident was not more severe and wish the individual a speedy recovery,” ESD No. 2 said in the statement.