AUSTIN (KXAN)– Three Austin Police Department officers shot at a man they believed had fired shots in downtown Austin, seconds after he jumped off a porch during a chase, the department revealed Friday as it released several videos related to the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 15.

Those materials include 911 audio, surveillance footage and footage from all three officers’ body cameras, which were all uploaded to APD’s Youtube channel. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office reviewed them before the release.

The suspect, 30-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin, died of his injuries. Attorneys for his family released a statement Friday, which pointed out he was “on the ground crouched in the fetal position when these officers opened fire.”

The department noted it redacted some elements of the videos to comply with state law that doesn’t allow certain information to be released, and to “maintain the integrity of the investigation.” It said, “Transparency and accountability are key to our ability to serve the Austin community, so we will provide an account of this critical incident to help you understand the chain of events.”

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following videos show the moment police fire shots at a suspect

The officers who discharged their department-approved firearms were Officer Kelby Radford, Officer Ryan Rawlins and Officer Jacob Bowman, according to police. Radford has served for three years and eight months, Rawlins has served for seven years and nine months and Bowman has worked with APD for 11 months.

After the Travis County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the audio and video materials, APD released them to the public. However, it said the details it provided Friday were preliminary, as the incident was still early in the investigation.

Timeline of police shooting

At 11:33 p.m., Austin 911 dispatchers started getting 911 calls “within seconds of one another” about a man with a gun and gunshots fired in downtown Austin, according to police. Officers immediately responded to the calls for help, APD said.

At 11:34 p.m., multiple people on the same phone line called 911, and a man told dispatchers someone had been shot. A woman on the call said someone was shooting in the area of Lavaca Street and Fifth Street.

At 11:36 p.m., another 911 caller described a “chaotic” scene and said people were running in the 300 block of west Sixth Street. Officers headed to the area.

At 11:35 p.m., the first officers arrived on the scene and began searching for the man with a gun, the release said. Witnesses and 911 callers gave a description to officers, which was put out over the police radio.

At 11:38 p.m., a man who had been shot was found at Fifth Street and Lavaca Street, and he began speaking with officers, police said. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the man and called Austin-Travis County EMS to the scene. ATCEMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, the release said.

At 11:45 p.m., three APD officers riding in an APD utility vehicle in the area saw a man who police said matched the description of the shooter. He was later identified as Franklin.

The officers yelled to each other about the gun and told Franklin several times to drop it, the release said. That’s when Franklin began to run west on Sixth Street and then north on Colorado Street.

One of the officers jumped out of the utility vehicle and ran after him. Police said Franklin then ran onto the porch of a building, the release said.

Another man was on the porch and jumped off with his hands up, running away. Police said they did not believe he was involved.

Franklin jumped off the porch and rolled on the ground as he landed, video shows. Seconds later, three officers fired at him.

The video shows Franklin drag himself along the sidewalk and throw his gun toward a vehicle parked on the street near him. It landed directly in front of him. Officers told him “do not move,” and he didn’t.

The video showed officers approaching him and handcuffing him. The videos stopped there, but a release from police said they “immediately began life-saving measures.”

Franklin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died around 12:30 a.m., APD said.

“While most of us were celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, Anthony Franklin was taking his last breaths because these officers thought they were gunslingers instead of peace officers,” wrote the attorneys for Franklin’s family. “Austin may be in Texas, but it’s not the Wild West and you don’t get to appoint yourself judge, jury and executioner whenever you want.”

All three officers who fired shots were put on administrative leave as part of APD protocol. A criminal investigation and an administrative investigation are both ongoing.