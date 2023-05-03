The Austin Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the 1200 block of Kenyon Drive that occurred Thursday. | Ed Zavala KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released an update surrounding an April 27 homicide investigation.

APD said officers responded at approximately 12:12 p.m. to the 1200 block of Kenyon Drive in reference to a welfare check.

Police said the caller had not heard from 47-year-old Shannon Norton and requested officers to check on her. According to a release, the caller also stated that Norton lived with her boyfriend, 52-year-old James Flom.

At the residence, APD said officers entered the home and found Norton and Flom each with a gunshot wound.

“Investigators determined that Flom shot and killed Norton and then shot and killed himself,” APD said.

Austin Police said this case was being investigated as Austin’s 26th homicide of 2023.