AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said a man shot someone trying to rob him Tuesday afternoon at a north Austin outdoor shopping center. The suspect then got in a car, which drove a short distance before someone called 911 to get him medical help.

Jaylyn Reed, 17, faces an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. According to the affidavit, he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that threatened his life. KXAN reached out to his attorney and will update this story when we receive a response.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reed has an “extensive criminal history of aggravated robbery” and is a suspect in robberies that happened in the last few weeks.

At 4:11 p.m. the suspect came up behind two people who were walking through a parking lot at 3400 Palm Way, which is in The Domain shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. The victims told police he had a black shirt wrapped around his face and pointed a gun at the two as he tried to take a backpack from one of them.

A car pulled up, and as the suspect pointed a gun at one of the victims, the other pulled out a concealed pistol and shot the suspect.

The suspect left in the car, but didn’t get far before a passenger called 911 for help and police responded. The victims’ property was found in the vehicle, the affidavit said.

“Reed had been ordered by a Travis County Judge to wear an ankle monitor, which has been removed from his person,” the affidavit said.

On Tuesday, a portion of Burnet Road near Esperanza Crossing closed after a shooting, Austin police said. That is less than a mile from where this robbery was reported. The Austin Transportation Department tweeted about the closure at 4:25 p.m. KXAN has asked APD if these situations are connected and will update this story when we receive a response.