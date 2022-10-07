AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the person who died after being hit by a box truck last Friday night.

The Austin Police Department responded to the crash, which was at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Industrial Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m.

Paul Muller, 72, was identified by police as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed that Muller was crossing the street when the truck, traveling on Congress in a northbound lane, hit him. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, APD said.

There were no indications of impairment, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 79th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 81 fatalities.