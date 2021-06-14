Victim of 6th Street mass shooting in Austin is paralyzed, family says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jessica Ramirez never could have imagined, celebrating her 34th birthday would leave her fighting for her life. Her family says she’s paralyzed after being caught in the crossfire during Saturday morning’s mass shooting on Austin’s famous 6th Street.

As medical bills add up, they’ve set up a GoFundMe for her, saying she doesn’t have insurance.

“The last thing I heard is that she’s out of surgery, and that she is going to live,” said Ramirez’s cousin, Paulino Duran.

According to the GoFundMe, Ramirez’s back surgery took several hours.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Duran said.

Duran said his cousin isn’t the only one is suffering right now — he said another cousin and that cousin’s boyfriend was also shot. Ramirez’s sister, Blenda, was shot near her face, he said.

“She just got grazed in the neck, and my cousin’s boyfriend, just got shot in the leg,” Duran said.

Jessica is a single mom of five. Her cousin says she has young children, probably between ages 5 and 13. Duran said th kids are safe with other family members now.

“It’s going to be hard for her,” said Duran. “So, I just want to be there to help out, and so does my family.”

There’s still a long road to recovery.

He added: “All I want them to do is recover, mentally and physically, from what they’ve been through.”