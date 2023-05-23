AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in north Austin last week, which left one person in critical condition, APD said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight, May 15, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a pickup truck-pedestrian crash in the 9000 block of North Interstate 35 in the southbound service road near Rundberg Lane, according to police.

The preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian, who was not identified Tuesday, was hit by the pickup truck traveling south on the service road. The driver left the scene and did not call 911, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition, the release said.

According to police, the victim has undergone several surgeries and remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The suspect vehicle was described as:

Possibly a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra

Dark in color

Damaged to the front end due to the crash

Anyone with any information can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.