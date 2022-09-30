AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided details surrounding a fatal crash that occurred Sept. 24.

APD said at approximately 10:55 p.m., dispatch received notice that a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” before losing control.

According to police, when the vehicle left the road, it hit 19-year-old Greyson Turner, who was standing outside his vehicle in the parking lot of a bank.

APD said Turner was taken to a nearby hospital, but he later died. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle was not arrested, and the investigation was still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 76th fatal crash of 2022.