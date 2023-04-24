AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police released the name of the victim involved in an April 20 shooting in south Austin.

APD said officers initially responded to reports of gunshots at a homeless encampment in a wooded area near the 4900 block of West U.S. Highway 290 around 11 a.m.

The 911 caller told police someone stopped them and told them that someone had been shot within the camp, APD said. Police found 27-year-old John Powers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several persons of interest have been identified by investigators, the release states. This case is being investigated at Austin’s 25th homicide this year, APD said.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.