Victim identified from garage fire that spread to north Austin home in March

Editor’s Note: The video in this story is of past coverage of the fire on March 19, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the woman who died in a March 19 house fire in north Austin as Gabrielle Kaufman, 44.

The fire happened off Little Fatima Lane. That’s east of Interstate 35 between Yager and Parmer Lanes.

The Austin Fire Deprartment at the time said firefighters found her inside the home and were able to get her out for medical treatment, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

AFD said the fire started in the home’s garage.