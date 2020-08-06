Victim advocates have competing ideas on whether to redirect Austin police funding

Demonstrators stand outside of the Texas Capitol on June 7, 2020, holding signs calling for defunding of the Austin Police Department. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Groups advocating for victims of crime disagree over whether reducing funding for Austin police will lead to a safer city.

BACKGROUND: Proposal floated to approve Austin Police budget for six months, then reevaluate

The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice will host a press conference on Thursday calling for the Austin City Council to provide funding for a trauma recovery center aimed at disrupting the cycle of violence among victims of crime.

The Austin 20, a group of victims of domestic minor sex trafficking, will hold a separate media event on Thursday in collaboration with Austin Moms to oppose cuts to APD. The groups argue cuts to the APD budget will harm the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Austin City Council members will begin the budget adoption process for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 next week. City Manager Spencer Cronk’s proposed budget would redirect $11.3 million from the Austin Police Dept. to support other services.

