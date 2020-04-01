Veterinary office needs help finding dog that got scared, ran off

Pimpon, a 5-year-old dachshund, ran off after a loud noise scared him, and Austin Vet Care at Central Park needs help looking for him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin veterinary office needs help finding a 5-year-old dachshund named Pimpon.

A team from Austin Vet Care at Central Park is looking for Pimpon, but they need the public’s help.

Pimpon ran off Tuesday after a loud construction noise startled both the handler and the dog, causing the handler to drop the leash. Pimpon is brown and red, and was last seen on 34th Street between Lamar Boulevard and Guadalupe Street.

“Our main focus right now is doing everything we can to locate Pimpon,” said Laura Hawk, practice manager. “That’s why we not only have team members out looking, but we are also asking for the public’s help.”

Pimpon is brown and red and should have a collar with identification. He also has a catheter in his right front paw.

Anyone with information about Pimpon should call Austin Vet Care at Central Park at 512-549-4336.