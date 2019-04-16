Veterans, first responders set off from Austin on 300-mile therapy bike ride
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 300 miles separate 50 military veterans and first responders from their final destination in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That is the distance the group will bicycle as part of the 12th annual Project Hero Texas Challenge Bike Ride that aims to help people heal.
Cyclists set off Tuesday morning after a ceremony at Austin Veteran Affairs. Over the course of the next few days, they will ride through historic sites, civic centers and local attractions along the way.
Many who participate in the annual ride find the journey therapeutic.
"Clear your head, talk, be around other veterans that are similar situations as yourself. Hear their stories, hear what works for them, what doesn't work for them, and then I can adapt it for myself and find out what works," said veteran Michael Lage.
Founded in 2008, Project Hero aims to help veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury. The national non-profit organization helps them achieve rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives.
Local veterans can join the group for a single-day ride along the way for a per-day registration fee and the public is encouraged to come out and support the group as they make their way on the path of healing.
To sign up or get more information, you can visit the Project Hero website.
