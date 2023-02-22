AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Verizon customers in the Austin area received text messages Wednesday warning about potential service disruptions over the coming weeks.

A message received on 2/18 by a KXAN employee. (KXAN Photos/Robert Lovelace)

However, a Verizon representative said not to worry: the disruptions will pave the way for “upgraded” service.

“We are upgrading our network in Austin to make sure our customers in the area continue to have the excellent experience they’ve come to expect from Verizon,” Heidi Flato, a Verizon communications manager, said. “We’re notifying customers in the spirit of transparency, because we know our customers rely on the Verizon network.”

According to the text message, the work could be delayed “as much as two weeks” pending “unforeseen” issues or delays.

KXAN is working to determine what these upgrades mean for Austin residents, as well as a timeline for the upgrades.