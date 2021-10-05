Verdict expected in case against Austin officers who shot, disfigured man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suing the Austin Police Department after officers shot him multiple times in 2017 is awaiting a jury verdict that’s expected to be reached Tuesday.

Lawrence Parrish was shot seven times by four APD officers in 2017, which resulted in more than a dozen surgeries and having to amputate a finger, according to his family.

His case is being heard in the United States District Court Western District of Texas.

Parrish’s case began one night in April 2017, when police say his roommate called police to their apartment on Parliament Drive. The roommate told police Parrish appeared to be on drugs and in an “altered mental state.”

An affidavit at the time said the woman told police that earlier that day, Parrish was saying he’d been shot in the chest by police and was yelling and cursing as if he was arguing with an officer. According to the affidavit, the woman left the apartment with her children due to the strange behavior, and when she came back, she called police because she found Parrish in the street with a gun near him.

According to the investigation, Parrish was arguing with a friend at that time.

By the time officers arrived, Parrish had gone back inside his apartment. Then-Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said later that night that Parrish later came out and fired at officers, causing them to fire back.

But several days later, the investigation revealed Parrish actually had not fired his weapon.

Parrish was originally charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, but that charge was later dropped. Parrish plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the argument he was having with his friend.

The four Austin police officers listed as shooting Parrish in his lawsuit are Dane O’Neill, Paul Bianchi, Jordan Wagstaff and Marcos Johnson. The City of Austin is also listed as a defendant.

O’Neill was later involved in the police shooting involving Isaiah Hutchinson, whose family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against APD. All officers in that case were cleared by a Travis County Grand Jury. The wrongful death lawsuit is ongoing.

Following Parrish’s case, Wagstaff was also indefinitely suspended from the department for violating police rules and regulations through an external relationship with a stalking victim.