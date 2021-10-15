Verde Square rezoning OK’d; Offices, stores, hotel could rise next to Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin City Council approved Oct. 14 a rezoning request for Verde Square, an ambitious development by Karlin Real Estate LLC that would bring 386,000 square feet of offices, 33,900 square feet of retail space, 280 apartments and a 160-room hotel to a property adjacent to Q2 Stadium.

The rezoning was approved as part of Council’s consent agenda and included all three readings.

Karlin’s representatives declined to comment or provide additional project details for this story.

Verde Square, which sits on about 6 acres of land, will now be zoned as a “gateway.” The rezoning allows Karlin and the rest of the development team to develop buildings on the site up to 308 feet in height, compared to a maximum of 180 feet under the previous zoning. Although there’s no guarantee Karlin would go that high, a 308-foot building would typically be between 27 and 30 stories tall.

