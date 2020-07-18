Vehicles destroyed by fire at car dealership in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of vehicles were destroyed by a fire at a car dealership in northwest Austin.

Firefighters were called to Austin Direct Auto Sales on U.S. 183 on Saturday afternoon.

Pictures taken at the scene show multiple burnt out vehicles as well as damage to a building at the site.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park Police Department shut down all traffic on Bell Boulevard between Cypress Creek and Avery Ranch due to spot fires by the side of the road, police said.

People have been urged to avoid the area as fire crews continue working to attack the fire. Austin Fire Department reports that one firefighter has heat-related injuries.

Austin Direct Auto Sales fire (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)