AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three adult patients were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash on South MoPac Expressway Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of South MoPac Expressway, the Austin Fire Department posted. That’s just north of the Loop 360 and MoPac Expressway interchange, near Barton Square Mall.

Initially a vehicle rescue, ATCEMS said that portion of the response was canceled.

Austin-Travis County EMS initially said approximately five vehicles are involved in the crash, with one adult patient trapped in their vehicle. A final update from medics said there were three adult patients in total, with two transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and one taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews evaluated, treated and prepped patients for transport.