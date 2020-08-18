Vehicle hanging off overpass in southwest Austin; adult taken to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person, who was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle, hanging off the side of the overpass on Highway 290 in southwest Austin on Monday night has been taken to the hospital, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The adult was taken to South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS reports. Emergency personnel responded to the rescue call around 9:10 p.m. for the area between 4975-5035 West Highway 290 near the interchange with South MoPac Expressway.

Two other people involved in the incident refused transportation to the hospital, ATCEMS says.