Vans helps raise funds for Austin's Red River Cultural District

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The shoe company Vans is helping Austin’s Red River Cultural District raise money for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vans, along with RRCD, designed special shoes and a t-shirt that both show off the organization’s logo. Only about 500 pairs of the shoes were made.

“The team also weighed fashion and functionality, ultimately arriving at a design that reflects the music vibe as well as the practicality of local production workers,” according to a release.

The shirt costs $30 and the shoes are $90. All of the net proceeds from the sales are being donated back to RRCD. The funds will help support the organization’s COVID-19 emergency relief fund, Banding Together ATX, which has given out more than $155,000 in grants to displaced workers in the Austin area.

You can purchase the items online right now here.

