AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating an “active bomb threat” at Vandegrift High School Wednesday morning, Leander ISD told KXAN.

The school is on lockdown and APD has set up a perimeter, district officials said. The LISD security director is also at the scene.

The threat began around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Parents have been informed and additional updates will be shared, LISD said.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.