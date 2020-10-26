Vandals smear red paint over doors, windows of Austin Public Library

The Austin Public Library’s Central location was vandalized early Monday morning. Officials said the clean-up shouldn’t impede operations or the voting center inside. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Red paint was smeared on doors and windows of Austin Public Library’s Central location on Cesar Chavez Street early Monday morning.

City officials said the on-duty security guard discovered the vandalism at around 5 a.m., and said the act happened around 2 a.m.

The culprits also wrote on the walls of the library, but staff members were able to cover it up with brown paper in the early daylight hours. KXAN photographer Julie Karam went out to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. to look at the damage.

City officials say they do not know how much it will cost to clean up the damage.

The library is also a Travis County polling place for early voting, but people who went to the library said they were able to vote without any issues. City officials also said the clean-up of the vandalism didn’t hinder normal operations for the library.