AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Catholic church in downtown Austin was vandalized early Friday morning, and despite damage to 30 windows and the front door, church officials said it’s going to stay open.

Officials with the Catholic Diocese said it happened at the Cristo Rey Catholic Church, located at the corner of East Second and Robert T Martinez Jr. streets. Church officials said they were notified of the vandalism by Austin police around 2:30 a.m., and they said it looked like the vandals threw rocks at the windows and doors.

Cristo Rey Catholic Church in downtown Austin was vandalized early Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

There’s damage to some of the pews since shattered glasses and the rocks landed on them, and the windows will be boarded up. No one was inside the church when the vandalism happened.

Officials with the Diocese said it’s especially a sad time for this to happen since Holy Week starts soon.

“Prayers to everyone and for the perpetrator,” the Diocese said.

No injuries were reported. Crews are spending the day Friday cleaning up.