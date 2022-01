AUSTIN (KXAN) — A van carrying 16 dogs at the time from an Austin animal shelter rolled over in Wisconsin on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Big Bend Fire Department, which serves a village near Milwaukee, the dogs had no injuries when they were checked after the crash happened.

(Photo: Big Bend Fire Department/Facebook)

(Photo: Big Bend Fire Department/Facebook)

(Photo: Big Bend Fire Department/Facebook)

First responders took the driver to the hospital with minor injuries and the dogs were taken to Washington County Humane Society.

The Waukesha Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash.