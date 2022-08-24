AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Police said a female student reported being assaulted near campus around midnight Tuesday morning.

UTPD said Tuesday a man walked up behind the student in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and grabbed her breasts. The 400 block is between Guadalupe and San Antonio Streets.

According to the police report, the woman ran back to her residence and contacted them. UTPD said its officers immediately responded and searched the area but did not find the man.

UTPD said the man did not use a weapon, and the woman was not hurt.

UTPD describes the man as:

Hispanic

Short, dark hair

5 feet, 6 inches tall

Unknown age

Wearing t-shirt and shorts

UTPD asks you call Austin Police at 311 if you have information about this.