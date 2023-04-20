AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas Police Department said Wednesday night officers were investigating a report of an indecent assault.

Around 7:34 p.m., officers went to the University Teaching Center, or UTC, which is located on the 100 block of West 21st Street, according to the UTPD statement.

Police said the male victim who is UT-affiliated said the male suspect sat next to him and made “unwanted contact.”

According to UTPD, the suspect told the victim he was a UT student and self-identified as Filipino. The suspect was seen carrying a black bag.

UTPD asked anyone with information about this crime to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

University of Texas Police said students could also download the LiveSafe at UT Austin app to text or send photos and videos to UTPD dispatch. Utilize the Virtual Walk feature to invite contacts to follow your travels as you walk or ride in a vehicle.