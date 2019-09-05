UTPD helps in Odessa, prepares for future mass shootings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four University of Texas Police Department officers traveled to Odessa Monday morning to help UT-Permian Basin respond to last weekend’s mass shooting near campus.

On Saturday, a gunman killed 7 people and wounded 25 other officers and people near the University campus in the West Texas town of Odessa.

According to a Facebook post from UTPD Police Chief David Carter, the officers hoped to help the campus “return to a sense of normalcy.”

Several officers from the Department’s Public Order Division went to Odessa. That division is responsible for responding to large scale threats and includes K-9 officers and bike patrols.







University of Texas Police Department officers travel to Odessa after mass shooting (UTPD Photo)

UTPD Officer Luevano (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Preparing for the worst

Next Monday, the division will oversee the Public Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training to teach students what to do if an Odessa-style shooting happens at UT Austin. It will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. There are three more public training events scheduled for the fall semester.

All freshmen are also required to attend a safety presentation during orientation. There, they discuss what steps to take during active shooter events.

