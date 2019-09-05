UTPD helps in Odessa, prepares for future mass shootings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four University of Texas Police Department officers traveled to Odessa Monday morning to help UT-Permian Basin respond to last weekend’s mass shooting near campus.
On Saturday, a gunman killed 7 people and wounded 25 other officers and people near the University campus in the West Texas town of Odessa.
According to a Facebook post from UTPD Police Chief David Carter, the officers hoped to help the campus “return to a sense of normalcy.”
Several officers from the Department’s Public Order Division went to Odessa. That division is responsible for responding to large scale threats and includes K-9 officers and bike patrols.
Preparing for the worst
Next Monday, the division will oversee the Public Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training to teach students what to do if an Odessa-style shooting happens at UT Austin. It will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. There are three more public training events scheduled for the fall semester.
All freshmen are also required to attend a safety presentation during orientation. There, they discuss what steps to take during active shooter events.
