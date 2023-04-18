AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s National Telecommunicator Week, and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) wants to introduce to the community to Widget.

Widget is one of the dispatcher’s dogs. You’ll often find the pup at the station.

“Widget is a great part of our team,” said Officer Gabriel Gallegos. “He’s available for all of the officers to come in and say hi to, especially if we’re having a long stressful day, lots of calls happening.”

The only thing Widget can’t do is answer the phone.

That’s where people like Jessica Martinez come in.

“I’ve just always wanted to help the community, and I feel like in this position I get to work directly with the community and be the first responder and that makes me happy,” she said.

A team — and a mascot – dedicated to serving the UT community.

“Just being patient with the caller,” Martinez said, discussing the training that goes into her line of work. “You just never know what they’re going through in that moment. But I do like being the person or the voice that they hear and being able to help them through whatever it is that they’re going through.”

UTPD is currently hiring in its emergency communications department.