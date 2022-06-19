AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin police arrested one man after an aggravated assault occurred near campus in a parking garage Saturday night.

UTPD responded to a call at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Trinity Street for the reported assault.

Three non-UT victims were identified, and one victim was evaluated by EMS. Officers also spoke with witnesses who confirmed the victims’ stories.

A non-UT suspect was identified and taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.