Utility plant done at new Capitol Complex, marks midway point of first phase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Half of the first phase of the new Capitol Complex construction, including a 19,000 square-foot utility plant, is complete.

JE Dunn Construction, along with the Texas Facilities Commission and other trade partners, is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the utility plant Tuesday morning.

The plant will provide enough chilled water capacity for all three phases of the Capitol Complex Master Plan.

The utility plant’s construction was the third package finished after excavation and relocating all the power and utility lines. Crews removed more than 500,000 cubic yards of dirt in the excavation process, making it one of the largest excavations in Texas. JE Dunn split the first phase into six construction packages.

The entire first phase of the project includes two new office buildings and five levels of underground parking below a new promenade and Capitol Mall.

Texas Facilities Commission Executive Director Mike Novak and Deputy Director John Raff will give remarks at the ceremony, along with representative from JE Dunn Construction.